Mr. Vipul Kamboj joins as Executive Assistant Manager at Hotel Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram

Mr. Vipul Kamboj has been appointed as the Executive Assistant Manager of Hotel Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram – the best city hotel in Gurugram, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group. Prior to this appointment, he was the Director of Sales & Marketing with The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences for over 7 years. Before The Leela Group, he has worked with Marriott International Inc. for a decade.

With a career spanning almost two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Mr. Kamboj brings with him an extensive understanding of revenue management and he has dynamically led the sales force with his dedication & commitment. In addition to his revenue maximization approach, he has a very strong business relationship with the clients. He was awarded ‘DOSM of the Year’ award last year at BW Hotelier Indian Hospitality Awards for his exemplary contribution to the Indian Hospitality Industry.

“I am excited to join the IHG family. Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram is already a preferred choice of stay of the corporate travelers. With my experience in handling the Gurugram market for over a decade I know the requirement of a corporate customer and I will put this experience to use to ensure our guests have a fruitful stay”, said Mr. Vipul Kamboj, Executive Assistant Manager, Hotel Crowne Plaza Today Gurugram.