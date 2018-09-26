Lower Health Risks with Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery has many benefits for patients who want to lose weight in order to squelch the risk of disease. For patients with diabetes, this is especially true. Research is being done and answers are being found. Dallas bariatric surgeons are taking note of these developments to help patients have healthy and happy lives.

Bariatric Surgery Developments

A Dallas bariatric clinic is showing patients what benefits can come from bariatric surgery in Texas. According to a study published online in the Annals of Internal Medicine, patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) showed a lower overall risk.

This study, completed by Rebecca O’Brien, M.D. and colleagues from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, took a hard look at the relationship between bariatric surgery and the incidence of microvascular complications. With the help of 4,024 patients (aged 19 to 79 years) with T2DM who had bariatric surgery cases, they were matched (3:1). This was according to:

● Age

● Sex

● Body mass index

● Hemoglobin level

● Insulin use

● Duration of diabetes

Dallas Bariatric Surgery and Microvascular Disease

Dallas bariatric surgeons are looking at the researcher’s finding and seeing this important link. The research has found that with a median 4.3 years of follow-up, bariatric surgery was linked to a significantly lower risk for microvascular disease at five years. The five-year mark also noted there was a lower cumulative incidence of diabetic neuropathy and retinopathy linked with bariatric surgery.

Why Patients Need to Know This

The leading factor of chronic diseases today is obesity. With Texas having the second largest population in the United States, it is important to know that Dallas bariatric surgery could change your life and lower your risk of chronic disease. Microvascular disease can be overlooked by doctors, so knowing you have taken all the necessary steps toward prevention will help you and your doctor to make a diagnosis, if needed. Bariatric surgery in Texas is a procedure that may well save your life in more ways than one.

