Global Passenger Vehicle HVAC Industry forecast to 2018-2025

This industry study presents the global Passenger Vehicle HVAC market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Passenger Vehicle HVAC production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Passenger Vehicle HVAC in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Denso, Hanon Systems, etc.

Global Passenger Vehicle HVAC market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Passenger Vehicle HVAC.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Denso;Hanon Systems;Valeo;MAHLE Behr;Delphi;Sanden;Calsonic Kansei;SONGZ Automobile;Eberspächer;Xinhang Yuxin;Keihin;Gentherm;South Air International;Bergstrom;Xiezhong International;Shanghai Velle;Subros;Hubei Meibiao

Passenger Vehicle HVAC Breakdown Data by Type

Manual HVAC

Automatic HVAC

Passenger Vehicle HVAC Breakdown Data by Application

Sedan

SUV

Others

Passenger Vehicle HVAC Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Passenger Vehicle HVAC Consumption by Region

North America;United States;Canada;Mexico;Asia-Pacific;China;India;Japan;South Korea;Australia;Indonesia;Malaysia;Philippines;Thailand;Vietnam;Europe;Germany;France;UK;Italy;Russia;Rest of Europe;Central & South America;Brazil;Rest of South America;Middle East & Africa;GCC Countries;Turkey;Egypt;South Africa;Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Passenger Vehicle HVAC status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Passenger Vehicle HVAC manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Passenger Vehicle HVAC :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Passenger Vehicle HVAC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

