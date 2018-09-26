Baby Clothing Market Size, Sales Data, Demand Analysis and Forecast to 2025

26th September 2018 – Global Baby Clothing Market is classified on the basis of product type, material, applications, age, distribution channel and geography. The baby clothing industry is expected to show significant growth rates owing to the ever increasing demand. There is an extensive variety of baby clothing available on the basis of size, climatic conditions, outdoor or indoor clothing, and so on. There are a number of aspects that should be considered while selecting baby clothing such as comfort, safety, season, size, material, flame resistant fabric, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Baby Clothing Market include increasing demand, rise in disposable income and wide range of products. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as irritating tags, zippers, allergic reactions to materials such as nylon, polyester etc.

Baby Clothing Market is classified on the basis of product type as body suits, T-shirts, booties, socks, sweaters, kimono tops, leggings, wearable blankets, rompers, sleeping gown, onesie, mittens, hats, and others. Based on material the market is bifurcated as cotton, wool, linen, silk and others. Based on applications the market segmentation includes coverall, outerwear, underwear, basics, and others.

Baby Clothing Market is classified on the basis of age as 0 to 3 months, 3 to 6 months, 6 to 9 months, 9 to 12 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as speciality stores, online stores, retail stores and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cotton On

Naartjie

H&M

Converse Kids

Earthchild

Witchery

Exact Kids

NIKE

Cotton Candyfloss

Foschini

Mr Price

Zara

Truworths

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Coverall

Outerwear

Underwear

Others

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Baby Clothing sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Baby Clothing manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

Key Stakeholders

Baby Clothing Manufacturers

Baby Clothing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Baby Clothing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

