Corrupt Judge Jailed

Advocate for justice, Nathan Lewin tried to help Gad Grieve restore the status quo, when Grieve was blindsided by corrupt New York Supreme court judge Gerald Garson in 2000.

When Grieve and his son were on a short stay in New York, Grieve’s ex-wife filed a custody proceeding against him, in the court of Judge Gerald Garson. Grieve was served with a habeas corpus and his son removed from his custody. The Jewish community were left in shock by Judge Garson’s ruling. Grieve had been given sole custody of his son, and the mother awarded liberal visitation rights, in terms of a divorce agreement. People who knew Grieve’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Tamerin, described her as sweet and said that the divorce was amicable. The court proceeding came as a surprise, as discussions had been underway to change the custodial status from sole custody to joint custody.

Attorney Nathan Lewin, a powerful advocate of justice, represented Gad Grieve pro bona in oral argument in an appeal before the Second Circuit. It was an attempt, albeit unsuccessful, to effectively undo a decision by corrupt Judge Gerald Garson, who at that point in time had not yet been indicted.

Mr. Lewin was recognized by the DC Legal Times as one of “Washington’s Greatest Lawyers of the Past 30 Years” and was ranked Number 2 of “Washington’s Best Lawyers” by the Washingtonian. He has been voted one of

America’s Best Lawyers for 30 years, and was included in the 2013 edition of that volume in five distinct practice categories, including Appellate Litigation, First Amendment Litigation, and “Bet-the-Company” Litigation.

In 2003 the penny dropped and Judge Gerald Garson was indicted and jailed for bribery and corruption. The New York Times reported that someone known as the “fixer” would bribe court employers to override the court’s computer system and ensure that Garson was assigned targeted cases to give favorable rulings. A supporter and advocate for Represent US, an action group against bribery, said that the result of Garson’s decisions was that hundreds of parents were robbed of parenthood. Gad Grieve, no less his son, were casualties of the saga.

Court records show that Agudat Yisrael, the organization who fights for legal justice for Jewish organizations, filed an amicus curiae in Judge Garson’s court in 2000, hoping that he would cancel his ruling and return matters to the status quo.

Neither Gad Grieve or his ex-wife could be reached for comment.

For more visit https://www.firmenpresse.de/pressrelease581325/gad-grieve-blindsided-by-corrupt-%20judge.html