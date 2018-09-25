This is to learn how to find you like sterling silver earrings

Sterling silver hoop looks lovely and is a great design of earrings. They are, as the name suggests, in the shape of hoops. Hoop earrings look very elegant; however, they are usually large and weigh down the ear so they are best for short-term wear.

Silver stud earrings look very nice if you are looking for a one that does not put a lot of weight on your ears like hoop ones. Silver stud earrings appear that you just have a little stud in your ear. This look is not extravagant but it is appealing. These types are generally the cheapest earrings you can buy. There are prices ranging from $2.00 on up. The price depends, of course, on the quality and even the brand name that you buy.

Sterling silver earrings(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sterling-silver-earrings-c-7/) are great for if you looking for a stunning pair of earrings for a special night. Drop pairs look like a string of jewels dropping down from the ear. These tend to be rather expensive, but look stunning with the right dress.

Silver dangle earrings do not have the typical needle like a hoop or stud earring has. Instead, it has a hook that goes into the ear. The jewel section of the earrings tends to be small and dangle on your ears as you move. These tend to be rather inexpensive earrings, depending on the quality and the brand, of course.

Earrings can be a wonderful gift for your special someone. It can be your wife or your girlfriend, but whomever you are looking to give it to, it is certain that they will be pleased with their new earrings.