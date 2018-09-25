Invicta Speedway Chronograph Quartz 22393 Men’s Watch: A Bold Statement with Cool Looks

Invicta Speedway Chronograph Quartz 22393 Men’s Watch does give a sense of speed as the name suggests. A more of an aviator looking wristy with the blue dial makes it look adventurous. The appeal of Invicta is mostly absent, even though I do consider the company to be a “gateway brand.” Plenty of people have begun their appreciation of watches with something low cost and basic like an Invicta, only to step up to many more high-quality timepieces. People can fault Invicta all they want (and often for good reason), but the low prices of the brand’s products do allow for a highly democratic sales volume. The watch uses a sapphire coated mineral crystal that Invicta calls “flame fusion.” This is like a middle ground between fully sapphire crystals and mineral ones. I don’t know too much about living with them, but I at least wanted you to know what flame fusion was. Inside the watch is a Swiss Ronda 5040.D quartz chronograph movement. Really not much more I can say about that.

The 48mm dial is chunky enough to fit a chunky wrist and the dial is protected with flame fusion type of crystal glass protection. A fully pure stainless steel watch with the unidirectional bezel and push crown makes it functionally simple and ordinary chronograph. The dial is super luminova and luminous with glow in the dark markers. Movement components being French for a change from the so-obvious Swiss make, this automatic watch does not have any jewels for the quartz movement. Invicta uses a lume called “Tritnite,” which is probably not as good as SuperLumiNova, but should do the trick. There is enough lume on the dial for it to work out well for night viewing.

Going back to the bracelet, you’ll notice the use of what looks like tons of screws to hold it together. Feels like Invicta Speedway Chronograph Quartz 22393 Men’s Watch wanted to make a statement on how “this bracelet does not use pins!”

It’s good to have a decent looking watch you can wear doing just about anything, and not worry about nicks, scrapes, and scratches, why? Because they are cheap enough that you can do that with. The majority of Invicta Professional Speedway Chronograph Quartz Men’s watches are under $200 and a good deal at that. Ones that are more expensive have lots of flair, but the real value is in getting their base level watches that look pretty good, and you can enjoy throwing around.

Bottom line: A gateway brand with high quality, makes it a timepiece worth keeping for a lifetime or may pass it on as a horological history to the successors of Mens Invicta Watches collectors. An automatic mechanism with the classic INVICTA adventure or aviator feel. A watch, which everyone will want after having one, look at it.