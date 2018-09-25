Denver, Colorado (webnewswire) September 25, 2018 – The Colorado Symphony announces Ingrid Michaelson Trio presents: Songs for the Season with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Get into the holiday spirit this December, when Singer/Songwriter Ingrid Michaelson returns to Denver to perform with the Colorado Symphony. The concert will feature her biggest hits as well as songs from her upcoming holiday album, Ingrid Michaelson’s Songs For The Season.

Ingrid Michaelson was born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, so the arts have always been close to her heart. Since her college musical theater beginnings, Ingrid has gone on to release all of her music on her own independent label, Cabin 24 Records. She is best known for her gold and platinum hits including, “The Way I Am,” “Girls Chase Boys” and “You & I.” The New York Times weighs in, declaring her songwriting “smart,” her tunes “irresistible” and her live show “seamless.

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on September 21, 2018. Online sales begin at 8:00 a.m. at coloradosymphony.org. Tickets will also be available at the Colorado Symphony Box Office at 10:00 a.m. For ticket information, please visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call 303.623.7876.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Ingrid Michaelson Trio presents: Songs for the Season

Date: Monday, December 3, 2018

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Boettcher Concert Hall – 1000 14th St. No. 15, Denver, CO 80204

TICKETS:

Tickets to Colorado Symphony events are available online at coloradosymphony.org/tickets, by phone at 303.623.7876, and in person at the Boettcher Concert Hall Box Office, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th Street. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 6 p.m.; and two hours prior to each performance.

