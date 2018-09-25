Global Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Market 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report
Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are a vital part of underwater activities. The offshore industry could not function without them as ROVs perform crucial installation, inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for offshore ROV in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced offshore ROV. Increasing of underwater fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on marine work, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of offshore ROV will drive global market growth
The worldwide market for Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Forum Energy Technologies;;Oceaneering;;FMC Technologies;;Saab Seaeye Limited;;Furgo;;Saipem;;ECA;;SMD;;LIGHTHOUSE SpA;;Deep Ocean Engineering;;TMT;;DWTEK
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Max Depth4000m
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Drilling Support
Construction Support
Offshore Inspection
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV), with sales, revenue, and price of Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV), in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source…..Continue
