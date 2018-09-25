Future Electronics is Hosting a Sensor to Cloud IoT Event in Jutland, Denmark

London, UK (webnewswire) September 25, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting an IoT seminar on 4 October, 2018 in Jutland, Denmark.

This unique one-day event is part of Future’s annual ‘Sensor to Cloud’ European seminar series, and is aimed at project leaders, hardware and software engineering teams who want to get into the IoT world.

“If you’re a hardware, software, firmware engineer, blue sky thinker, technical manager or key decision maker at your company, then Sensor to Cloud is the perfect event for you,” said Alexander Watson, EMEA Business Development Manager, Sensors at Future Electronics. “There’s something for everyone, we guarantee it.”

Participants will learn about emerging markets and trends, and will receive an overview of the latest IoT technologies including sensors, security, wireless, NFC/RFID, and cellular solutions. Future Connectivity Solutions’ technical experts will deliver all presentations.

The day will also include a supplier demo fair, development kit giveaways, and many opportunities for networking and collaboration. Space is limited, so registration is necessary to ensure attendance.

Click here https://tinyurl.com/S2CEMEA to register for this Sensor to Cloud seminar. For more information and to order from the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

