Drug Discovery Informatics Industry Revenue, Chain Supply, Key Market Driver Analysis Forecast 2022

25 Sep 2018: Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to show a tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the field of data mining and analytics regarding structured and unstructured data explosions, and drug development. In addition, the increasing usage of cloud-based services is projected to fuel the growth of this industry. The continuous advancements in software for the endowment of data visualization, data processing and analysis and data aggregation for the adoption of more automated and integrated lab systems. Thereby, fueling the growth of drug discovery informatics market. Furthermore, the lack of informational technology applications that provides critical attributes of data evaluation and assisting in data aggregation so as to make real-time decisions is presumed to influence research in this sector.

The significant shift from conventional in-vitro drug development to computer aided drug designing as expensive failures of late drug development upsurges the use of in-silico models for early ADME/Toxicity screening is estimated to boost the growth of this sector. Moreover, the increasing disease burden due to growing incidence of chronic diseases such as infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and diabetes is considered to be the major concerns for healthcare and government providers across the globe. On the basis of workflow, the market is segmented into discovery informatics and development informatics. Discovery informatics is further classified into lead generation informatics and identification and validation informatics assay development informatics. While development informatics is further categorized into FHD preparation, lead optimization, Phase IB/2 informatics, and Phase IA.

Discovery informatics is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a considerable number of in-silico databases and tools which support the process of lead identification and validation. On the other hand, development informatics is expected to witness a significant growth over the decade owing to the continuous progress in the sub-segments that include clinical trial data management software and services. The market on the basis of mode of service provision is classified into in-house and outsourced informatics. In-house informatics is projected to dominate the market owing to the presence of a large number of information technology platforms among the key players in this region. Outsourced informatics is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the coming six years owing to the rising collaborations between key players and software service provider so as to gain access to in-silicon databases and tools for the therapeutic drug discovery.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into sequence analysis platform, molecular modeling, docking, and clinical trial data management. The sequence analysis platform is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high R&D investments for genomic sequencing which provides new avenues in lead identification. In addition, due to the cost effectiveness of sequencing, the adoption rate of it is increasing, thus, resulting in the growth of this market.

Geographically, the key regions identified in this industry include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the market owing to the high research and development expenditures in information technology. The growing adoption of innovative objects discovery standards is another factor presumed to propel the growth of this industry. Moreover, the presence of enhanced technological framework is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the continuous technological advancements in developing countries such as Japan, and China so as to promote the introduction of new drug targets for the reduction of chronic diseases.The key players in this industry are Jubilant Biosys, Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh, Certara, Selvita, Charles River Laboratories, DiscoverX, ChemAxon, and Infosys. Other prominent players are GVK Biosciences, Covance, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Novo Informatics and Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc. In April 2016, Certara, launched a SIVA (Simcyp in Vitro Analysis) toolkit 2.0 to assist drug development researchers with the analysis of complex in-vitro studies. In March 2016, DiscoverX, launched KILR assay platform for the use in cancer immunotherapy drug development.

