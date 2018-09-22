Shanghai ShineGene Molecular Bio-Technologies, Inc Offers E. coli Protein Purification and Expression

Shanghai, China,(September 22, 2017) – Shanghai ShineGene Molecular Bio-Technologies, Inc, a top bio-tech agency in China, serves labs, companies, institutes and more, and offers services such as Primer Design, Fluorogenic Probe Design, Real Time PCR (qPCR), Custom siRNA Construction and Custom Gene Synthesis. The company also offers superior Protein Expression assistance for E. coli.

E. coli or Escherichia coli is a bacterium species that is generally available in the gut of humans as well as various other animals. The bacterium is pathogenic at times, and can be a risk for food safety. The E. coli Protein is different, and can be used for research and development processes.

The E. coli Protein Expression and Purification service from ShineGene comes with guarantees and at a low cost, without any risk. The process includes steps such as Target gene synthesis, Target gene subclone, E. coli Express straintranslate and filter and Target protein Expression and Purification. Customers can be assured of completely authentic assistance with the Purification and Expression services that is offered by this Chinese company to labs, institutes etc across the globe.

About Shanghai ShineGene Molecular Bio-Technologies, Inc:

Shanghai ShineGene Molecular Bio-Technologies, Inc. is a Chinese bio-tech firm that operates from Shanghai, and offers various services such as Beacon Probe Label, Taqman Probe Label, Custom Antibody Service, Peptide Synthesis and more.

For further information, visit http://www.synthesisgene.com/.

Media Contact:

Shanghai ShineGene Molecular Bio-Technologies, Inc.,

Floor 2, Building A,

328#, Wuhe Road,

Shanghai, 201109

Phone no: +86-21-54460832 / +86-21-54460831

Skype: anne. wang229

Toll-free no: 0086-800-988-1995

E-mail: shinegene@vip.163.com / syn@synthesisgene.com.

###