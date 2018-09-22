Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co., LTD excels in the production of lab spray dryer

Xuhui District, Shanghai, (September 22, 2018): Catering to the exceeding demands of about 1,500 clients all over China, Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co., LTD has become the most reputed and reliable manufacturer that excels in the production of lab spray dryer collection. This high-tech enterprise specializes in R&D production and has age old experience in the industry. Equipped with a professional research and production team, sales service team and after-sales service team, the company’s products meet the CE and highest quality standards of the European Union.

The laboratory spray dryer range that the team produces is successfully exported to more than thirty countries such as the United States, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, and Russia. The laboratory equipment produced include mini spray dryer, mini UHT sterilizer, lab multi-functional extracting tank, laboratory Inert Loop spray dryer, laboratory low-temperature spray laboratory spray freeze dryer, laboratory spray granulator, and much more. These products are used by multiple universities and other institutes all over China.

With long term dedication, Pilotech is committed to bringing in cutting edge and unique equipment for the clients, and these are curated through technological innovations. Also, the customer care team assures the clients and customers of the most seamless services, from fulfilling the orders on time to taking care of custom orders of different individuals.

About Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co., LTD:

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co., LTD is a leading manufacturer and enterprise that produces the high quality and innovative lab spray dryer range that are used by the clients of China and all over the world.

To know more, visit https://www.shpilotech.com.

Contact Information

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co., LTD

1603, Block B Everwin Building

No.521 South Wanping Rd. Xuhui District

Shanghai, P.R.C 200032

Tel: 86-21-51082915,54243425,54243466,13311639216

Fax: 86-21-51069385

Email: sales@51082915.cn

###