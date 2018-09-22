Increasing Penetration of Washing Machines Drives the Global Liquid Detergent Market: TechSci Research Report

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Liquid Detergent Market, By Type (Organic and Inorganic), By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail), By End-Users (Residential and Commercial), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023”, Global Liquid Detergent Market is expected to post a robust CAGR of over 8% by 2023, in value terms owing to the rising popularity of eco-friendly liquid detergents as synthetic detergents tend to pollute water as well as the environment. Moreover, the increasing population of working women globally coupled with the growing penetration of washing machines in the emerging economies like India and China is expected to drive the Global Liquid Detergent Market by 2023. Based on the type, the inorganic segment holds the largest market share and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, the growing environmental concerns associated with the use of detergents has propelled the demand of environment-friendly bio-detergents as well as organic detergents which is in turn anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the next five years. Additionally, the increasing innovations by manufacturers to make effective liquid detergents that clean stains in washing machines, coupled with factors such as rising disposable incomes, increasing standards of living and growing number of working women is projected to drive the growth of Liquid Detergent Market by from 2018 to 2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the store-based retail segment dominates the market in 2017 due to easy availability of a wide variety of liquid detergents in supermarkets as well as hypermarkets. Non-store retail segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to the convenience factor associated with online as well as teleshopping platforms as well as discount schemes as well as huge sales available which has caught the attention of consumers in the recent years.

Henkel & Company KGaA, Church and Dwight Company, The Clorox Company, Unilever Plc, Procter and Gamble etc, are major companies operating in the Global Liquid Detergent Market.

North-America dominates the Global Liquid Detergent Market in 2017, due to the rising use of Liquid Detergents in laundry and cleaning by consumers coupled with the rising adoption of organic liquid detergents. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, improving standards of living and rapid industrialization and globalization, increasing penetration of washing machines in the emerging economies like China, Japan and India.

