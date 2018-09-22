Banking-grade Investor Risk Profiling and Product Risk Classification now available for Cryptocurrencies

Cryptoprofiler empowers better investment decisions in cryptocurrencies by providing investors with risk profiling, social sentiment analysis and cryptocurrency risk classification.

Zurich, September 22, 2018 – While early-stage crypto investors have multiplied their investments, many people who have started a couple of months ago have suffered heavy losses in their crypto portfolios. Cryptoprofiler bridges the gap of investor protection framework between the traditional investment world and crypto space, by transferring investor risk profiling into the latter. In addition, the product risk classification provides insights into market risk, liquidity risk and product risk of cryptocurrencies.

The beta solution provides a light version of the suitability assessment to determine the investor’s knowledge, experience, risk capacity and risk tolerance. The more comprehensive and in-depth assessment will become shortly available to users in the login area. Learning resources covering crypto risks and behavioural biases are aimed to enhance investor understanding of the dynamic crypto market. The latest feature is a portfolio risk analysis tool with the alert function.

Aside from clearly risk-focused approach, users are welcome to the plugin with their Twitter account to unleash their potential topics of interest in crypto space with the help of Cryptoprofiler proprietary algorithm as well as to get an insight into public opinion of certain cryptocurrencies through social sentiment analysis.

While various platforms are providing data about cryptocurrencies, Cryptoprofiler is the first provider leveraging banking-grade investor risk profiling to focus on the investor as individual and providing actionable insights. Enhanced risk metrics about cryptocurrencies and comparison function are saving time for investment research and empower better investment decisions.

About Cryptoprofiler

Cryptoprofiler is bringing banking-grade investor risk profiling and product risk classification into the crypto space to help investors to make sound investment decisions in the ever-changing and ever-growing crypto market. Cryptoprofiler is powered by Riskifier a MiFID II compliant suitability assessment for banks and wealth managers which has been included in the list of RegTech 100: The world’s most innovative RegTech companies by FINTECH GLOBAL. The Swiss start-up was born on a hackathon and has successfully completed accelerator programs in Switzerland, Germany and Asia.

Email: info@cryptoprofiler.com

Website: www.cryptoprofiler.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/crypto_profiler