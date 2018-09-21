Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Status Historical and Forecasts, Professional Market Research Report 2018

Scope of the Report:



The Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ophthalmic diagnosis is done for various eye diseases such as eyestrain, red eyes, night blindness, lazy eye, colorblindness among others. Eyes are a very complex organ of a human body and eye diseases can cause numerous vision problems. Such diseases should be taken very seriously and the best way to prevent any further vision problems is through regular professional eye examinations. Ophthalmic diagnostics devices includes a range of equipment such as fundus camera, ophthalmoscope, refractors, corneal topography system and others.

Moreover, introduction of new products in line with the changing healthcare dynamics such as drug eluting contact lenses and handheld devices enabled with improved technology for early detection of macular degeneration and glaucoma are anticipated to improve usage rates.

The worldwide market for Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zeiss

Haag Streit

Topcon

Nidek

Essilor

Ziemer

Canon

Gulden Ophthalmics

Optovue

Quest Medical

Phoenix DeVentures

EyeKon Medical

FCI Ophthalmics

Atrion

Sterimedix

OPIA

IRIDEX

Jardon Eye Prosthetics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ophthalmic OCT

Automatic Optometry Unit

Ophthalmic UBM

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Private Physical Examination Center

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

