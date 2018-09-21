Novotel Hyderabad Airport Celebrates Heartist themed “Employee Celebration Week”

Novotel Hyderabad Airport organised Heartist® themed “Employee Celebration Week” as part of nationwide celebrations at all AccorHotels’ properties. The celebrations were aimed at recognising the employees efforts in delighting guests, delivering highest standards of service and contributing to AccorHotels success in India and celebrating the new cultural transformation i.e. Heartist®. Novotel Hyderabad Airport came up with a series of entertaining activities to spread the happiness and helping the team members build a stronger bond with each other. As a part of celebrations, events like the Bolly Beats, Flash Mob, Cooking Contest, Women at Accor generation, House Keeping competition, CSR activities etc were organised to engage the employees.

The celebration started with Special Breakfast for the employees. Also as a part of the celebrations NHA conducted a program on women at Accor generation under which women employees were appreciated for their efforts. They were also trained for self defense, Novotel Hyderabad Airport strongly believes in women empowerment and enables them through support and inspiration. The peak of festivities during the Employee Celebration week was the gala night at Novotel Hyderabad Airport where the employees were seen having a great time.

The Bolly Beats dance session was a hit and saw a participation of Mr. Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport along with the employees. The session showcased amazing Bollywood dance moves on vibrant music. The session was highly effective and the employees enjoyed dancing in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, “The Employee celebration week is our way to show our gratitude towards our most valuable assets – our team & our employees. We thank our employees for the work that they do each day for our hotel and the efforts that they put in every day in delighting guests. We are constantly looking for activities to bring our employees together and create a synergy within the team. The week-long celebrations at Novotel Hyderabad Airport were planned to promote the team’s bonding and appreciate their hard work. We are also want to celebrate our cultural transformation across AccorHotels i.e. Heartist®