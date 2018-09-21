GLOBALLY, BOTTLED FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET HAS ESTIMATED TO REACH US$505.95 MILLION BY 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Bottled Fuel Additives Market By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Cetane Improvers, Detergents, Metal

Deactivators, Antioxidants, Octane Improvers and Others); By Application (Diesel,

Gasoline, Biofuel, Industrial Fuel, Marine Fuel and Aviation Fuel) and By Geography –

Forecast 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the increasing use of non-ferrous alloys and metals during the forecast period.

Europe dominates the Bottled Fuel Additives Market during the Forecast Period

The Americas holds a major share in the Bottled Fuel Additives Market, owing to its heavy industrial applications and automotive industry. The evolution of e-commerce, economic recovery, and resurgence in domestic manufacturing have generated resiliency in the industrial sector. In 2013, more than 5 million vehicles were produced in the US. These vehicles were sold at the American dealership franchises or exported from the US to other countries of the world. Europe is the second largest region in the market. It has a higher share in the market, since it is a major consumer of biodiesel compared to the other regions. Germany dominates the market, followed by France, UK, and Switzerland.

Selected Analysis done in the full Report:

Gasoline is a petroleum derived liquid which is used as a fuel in the internal combustion engines. It is a fuel source for automotive and other vehicles. A series of additives such as octane improvers, corrosion inhibitors, metal deactivators, and antioxidants are used to make gasoline more efficient. Octane improvers are the most used gasoline fuel additives. Gasoline blends, along with methanol fuel additives, are used in racing cars, since methanol serves as a high octane booster.

In various industries, bottled fuelled additives are used due to their oxidation inhibitor property. To ensure a better performance of fuel, high performance chemicals are used as additives. Industrial fuel additives ensure that machines run smoothly. Fuel additives which are mostly used are cetane improvers, metal deactivators, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, etc.

To Access/Purchase the full report, please browse the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/7366/Bottled-Fuel-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Higher spending of consumers is driving the demand for light and heavy duty vehicles. Higher sale of automobiles leads to a higher consumption of fuels, lubricants, and more uses of bottled fuel additives.

Increasing use of non-ferrous alloys, metals, and their premature deterioration in lubricating systems enhances the demand for Bottled Fuel Additives Market.

Growing need for more enhance additives due to the demands from consumers and end user industries spurs the growth of bottled fuel additives.

Growing awareness about the need for reducing the Carbon footprint and toxic emissions leads to the need for cleaner fuel. Hence, the need for more lubricant additives are required.

Key players of the Bottled Fuel Additives Market

Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE, and Afton Chemical Corporation are the key players of the Bottled Fuel Additives Market. Lubrizol manufactures complex chemicals for improving vehicle performance. It also produces advanced polymers and additives for industrial machines. BASF SE is a leading operator of chemicals and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Its product portfolio includes functional materials, solutions, chemicals, and performance products. Afton Chemical Corporation is the largest lubricant and fuel additive company which specializes in performance specialty chemicals.

Bottled Fuel Additives Market is segmented as below

A. Bottled Fuel Additives Market By Type

1. Detergents

2. Cetane Improvers

3. Corrosion Inhibitors

4. Antioxidants

5. Metal Deactivators

6. Demulsifiers

7. Flow Improvers

8. Octane Improvers

9. Others

B. Bottled Fuel Additives Market By Application

1. Diesel

2. Gasoline

3. Biofuel

4. Industrial Fuel

5. Marine Fuel

6. Aviation Fuel

C. Bottled Fuel Additives Market By Geography (covers 12+ countries)

D. Bottled Fuel Additives Market By Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. AFTON CHEMICAL CORPORATION

2. BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED

3. BASF SE

4. CHEMTURA CORPORATION

5. CHEVRON CORPORATION

6. CLARIANT AG

7. INNOSPEC INC.

8. LUBRICATING SPECIALTIES COMPANY

9. THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

10. Company 10

11. Company 11

12. Company 12+

What can you expect from the report?

The Bottled Fuel Additives Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.