Volatile petroleum prices globally will propel the growth of the Bioethanol market over the forecast period.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Bioethanol Market: By Feedstock (Conventional Feedstock, New Feedstock); By Blend (E10,E15,E25, E30,E40); By Production Technology (Ethanol); By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation, Residential & Commercial Heating, Consumer Products, Pharmaceuticals, Others); By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and Row) – Forecast Period (2018–2023),” the market is driven by the easy availability of cheap raw materials and economic pretreatment technologies.

North America to Dominate the Bioethanol Market

North America is expected to dominate the Bioethanol Market during the forecast period. This is due to the stringent fuel regulations, and the presence of major ethanol producers in the U.S. The technological advancements and the rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to drive the market in the next seven years. The Latin America Bioethanol market has ample opportunities due to the presence of arable land and fertile soil, particularly in Brazil and Columbia. Asia-Pacific will have the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increase in production capacities in Thailand, India, and China.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report

The starch-based feedstock segment is expected to have the largest share in the Bioethanol market in the forecast period. The cellulose-based feedstock segment will have the highest growth due to its abundance and sustainability. By blend, the E10 fuel based segment will have the largest share in the market, while E75 and E85 segments will have the fastest growth due to increasing number of flex-fuel vehicles.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

The strict environmental regulations stipulated by various governments will propel the Bioethanol market in the forecast period.

Technological advancements and increased spending on R&D to produce Ethanol from algae will drive the Bioethanol market.

Volatile petroleum prices globally will propel the growth of the Bioethanol market over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Bioethanol Market

The key players of the Bioethanol Market include POET LLC, Green Plains, and Valero Energy Corporation.

POET LLC operates 28 dry mill corn ethanol plants in seven states in the U.S.

Green Plains, through its 17 production plants across the U.S., produces approximately 1.5 billion gallons of ethanol annually.

Valero, along with its subsidiaries, operates a total of 11 ethanol plants in the U.S., and produces approximately 1.4 billion gallons of ethanol per year.

The Bioethanol Market Is Segmented as Indicated Below:

A. Bioethanol Market – By Feedstock

1. Conventional Feedstock

1.1. Edible Oils

1.1.1. Palm Oil

1.1.2. Soy bean

1.1.3. Corn

1.1.4. Rapeseed

1.1.5. Sunflower

1.1.6. Others

2.1. Non-Edible Oils

2.2.1. Jatropha Curcas

2.2.2. Jojoba

2.2.3. Neem

2.2.4. Castor Oil

2.2.5. Others

2.3. Residual Sources

2.3.1. Yellow & Brown Grease

2.3.2. Animal Fat

2.3.2.1. Sheep Tallow

2.3.2.2. Pork Lard

2.3.2.3. Others

2.4. Biomass

2.4.1. Starch Based

2.4.2. Sugar Based

2.4.3. Cellulose

2.5. Microalgae

2.6. Others

2. New Feedstock (Qualitative)

2.1. Bitter Almond Seed Oil

2.2. Lipidcane

2.3. Croton Nuts

2.4. Waste Rubber

2.5. Waste Plastic

2.6. Waste Greese

2.7. Brassica Juncea

2.8. Seashore Mallow

2.9. Peanuts

2.10. Wood

2.11. Others

B. Bioethanol Market – By Blend

1. E10

2. E15

3. E25

4. E30

5. E40

6. Others

C. Bioethanol Market – By Production Technology

1. Ethanol

1.1. Dry Mill

1.2. Wet Mill

D. Bioethanol Market – By End User Industry

1. Aerospace

2. Automotive

2.1. On – Road Vehicles

2.1.1. Heavy Duty Vehicles

2.1.2. Medium Duty Vehicles

2.1.3. Light Duty Vehicles

2.2. Off – Road

2.2.1. Farm Machinery

2.2.2. Off Road Construction Equipment

2.2.3. Mining Equipment

2.2.4. Forestry Equipment

2.2.5. Locomotives

3. Power Generation

4. Residential & Commercial Heating

5. Consumer Products

5.1. Mouth Washes

5.2. Toothpaste

5.3. Cosmetics

5.4. Perfumes/Fragrances

5.5. Hand Sanitizers

5.6. Others

6. Industrial

6.1. Solvents

6.2. Diluent

6.3. Coatings

6.4. Printing Inks

6.5. Adhesives

6.6. Others

7. Beverage

7.1. Whisky

7.2. Vodka

7.3. Gin

7.4. Brandy

7.5. Cordials

7.6. Liqueurs

7.7. Others

8. Pharmaceuticals

9. Others

E. Bioethanol Market – By Geography (31+ countries)

F. Bioethanol Market Entropy

G. Company Profiles

1. POET LLC

2. Green Plains

3. Valero Energy Corporation

4. Flint Hills Resource

5. Abengoa Bioenergy SA

6. Royal Dutch Shell plc

7. Pacific Ethanol

8. Petrobras

9. The Andersons

10. Archer Daniels Midland Company

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

H. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

