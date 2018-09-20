US Valve Market is Driven by Growing Demand from Oil & Gas Industry

20 September 2018

U.S. Valve Market is expected to be valued at USD 36.20 billion by 2025, driven mainly by growing demand from oil & gas industry. Rising need of automation from manufacturing and processing industries is driving the demand for predictive monitoring and maintenance. These devices are the most common and indispensable device of our current technology that controls the flow of a fluid. The U.S. government is investing in conservation of water owing to the rising urban population and demand form manufacturing sector. Thus, Municipal Corporation are focusing on water & waste water treatment to meet increasing demand, which in turn is expected to boost the market for over the projected period.

In the year 2016, U.S. chemical industry remained the top consumer of the industrial segment, followed by power generation and water & sewage management. Although, huge quantity is deployed in oil & gas, American Navy and Merchant Marines accounted for the maximum use. In the last few years, the market has shown growth in terms of types and sizes. Valves are available in wide variety of materials, including carbon steel, stainless steel, cast iron, ductile iron, brass and aluminum.

Increasing oil & gas industry in U.S is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period. The U.S. is one of the largest producer and consumer of oil in the world. To meet increasing demand form end-use sector, oil producer in the country are investing in EOR techniques, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand in the country over the projected period.

For instance, custom-engineered valves of large diameters are used in oil pipelines. More is the manufacturing output, more will be the gains. This gain is further likely to uplift the market owing to the intensive use of faucets and spigots in chemical industry. Construction market is expected to post strongest rise in the demand, where growing spending on both, residential and nonresidential sector, will drive the demand in the U.S. market.

Profits of the valve market in U.S. is totally dependent on the performance of the end-use industries that utilize this device. These devices are widely used to control the flow of material in the manufacturing and other industry. Their use varies depending on application and so does the use of material require in manufacturing these devices. It’s hard to process the right type of material in the formation of valve, hence, the process becomes time consuming and critical. Key players involved in this market, includes Emerson Electric Co., Parker Hannifin, Valtorc International USA, Kennedy Valve Co., Balon Corporation, Powell Valves, M&H Valve, and McWane.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. valve market report based on type and application:

Segmentation by Type

• Industrial Valves,

• General Purpose Valves

• Others

Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Key players analyzed:

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Parker Hannifin

• Valtorc International USA

• Kennedy Valve Co.

• Balon Corporation

