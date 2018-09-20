ABAC & G-PMC Celebrate Work Uniting Veterans To Take On ANAB-IAF Anti-American Practices
IBM Watson Services market worth will reach US$ 19.7Bn by 2027
Hudson Holistics Announces New Website & Massage Therapist Services
Best Real Estate Agents Offers the Best Real Estate Solutions
Guidelines on Buying Video Game Accessories For The Holidays

Press Releases Today

Logext (Logo & Text)

Tech

SURAT, INDIA – September 20, 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech a primary IT association today impelled another application named Logext: Add Logo Watermark and Text Sign to Photos after the tremendous achievement of Auto Stamper and Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos from their portfolio.

Logext is a free application open on Google Play Store that urges to incorporate Logo Copyright, Trademark Sticker, Emoji Stickers close by Customized Text on photos.

Moreover, you can incorporate stamps, logo and text direct with your default built-in camera or on Gallery photos.

Features made with App:

◇ Classy Texts and Words Phrases
◇ Copyright Logo
◇ Trademark Stickers
◇ Fun Emojis

All this features spice up your regular photos within a fraction of seconds.

Other than this you can even change angle proportion of the photo to get the perfect fit wherever you transfer it i.e Facebook, Pinterest et cetera.

“Photo editing application is the recent trend and for the same Play Store is flooded with million of Apps. We wanted to give maximum features in a single package to our customer and that was our main motive behind the development of Logext” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Packed with stunning stickers and emojis Logext will surely be a app to look out for!

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.