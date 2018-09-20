Intelligent Motor Controller Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

ntelligent Motor Controller Market (iMCC): Overview

Intelligent motor controller (iMCC) is the next technology in motor control centers. Motor control centers (MCC) are used to carry out functions such as power switching, short-circuit protection, and overload protection, local and remote actuation, and controller state indication in an industrial or manufacturing plant. As an extension of this Intelligent motor controller can be defined as motor control centers that integrate three major system components of network communication: communications, hardware, and software. In other words, intelligent motor controller provides an equivalent or greater functionality as compared to traditional MCCs at an economical cost, thereby maximizing the value of components in the plant.

Apart from carrying out the traditional functions of motor control centers, Intelligent motor controller provide enhanced process data regarding the working of the plant. This includes network configuration, diagnostics, and advanced protection for each unit. This is the major advantage of using iMCCs. Such data can be used to maximize the availability as well as efficiency of the plant. If a process stops working, iMCCs can even be used for restarting the same. Intelligent motor controller also help lower manufacturing time, supervisory time, and testing time, thereby providing cost savings.

Intelligent Motor Controller Market (iMCC): Key Segments

The Intelligent motor controller market can be segmented based on voltage, where intelligent motor controller are classified by low and medium voltage. Low voltage Intelligent motor controller account for larger share of the market due to their more efficient and reliable functionality. On the other hand, medium voltage iMCCs are generally ‘made-to-order’ and primarily used in heavy industries. Apart from voltage, intelligent motor controller can also be segmented by the type of motor. They can be classified as alternating current (AC), direct current (DC), stepper, and servo type of motors. AC motors constitute the significant market share, due to their robust construction and low cost. They are compatible with nearly all industrial applications, ranging from oil & gas and power generation to food, mining, and the chemicals industry. Other types of motors hold minor share of the market.

In terms of end-user industry, the intelligent motor controller market can be segmented into oil & gas, power generation, water & wastewater, food, mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. The oil & gas segment accounts for the key share of the market led by the criticality of ensuring continuous and smooth functions. Furthermore, the oil & gas industry uses a large range of motor-driven equipment, thereby fuelling the need for motor control centers. Power generation, food, and water & wastewater industries account for other important applications of intelligent motor controller.

Another basis for the segmentation of intelligent motor controller is application. In terms of application, the market can be divided into pumps, fans, compressors, and others (including mixers). Pumps constitute larger share, as application of pumps is high in industrial units. In terms of region, the global intelligent motor controller market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, Europe leads the intelligent motor controller market due to the higher adoption of smart devices in the region.

Intelligent Motor Controller Market (iMCC): Key Players

The global intelligent motor controller market is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future. Leading players in the market are anticipated to benefit from product development and expansions. Major companies operating in the global intelligent motor controller market include General Electric Company (the U.S.), Rockwell Automation (the U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro (India), LSIS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fairford Electronics (the U.K.) and NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands).

