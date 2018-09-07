The Adventure Motorcycles Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of xx%

Adventure Motorcycles Market Overview:

The newest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising usage of active suspension systems. Furthermost, the motorcycles are designed with a suspension system that only works according to the condition of the road. This is known as passive suspension system. A new sort of suspension system, which acts perpendicular to the road, is associated with the chassis of the motorcycle. This is known as active suspension system. It is more appropriate for off-road motorcycles because passive suspension systems are not that much effective on off-road terrains. Most off-road motorcycles mainly use passive suspension system with a longer suspension road. The manufacturers to adapt to newer technology to sustain in the market because of awareness of off-road motorcycles. The global Adventure Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately xx% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

According to the report, one amongst the most drivers for this market is the increasing popularity of long-distance touring and experiential traveling. It has been determined that adventure motorcycles are higher equipped with amenities required for long-distance touring. Furthermost riders in this division are aged between 50-54 years, followed by 45-49 years and 55-59 years. These motorcycles are expensive and costs around $20,000, with clothing and gear adding extra $3,000. Therefore, younger riders may find it difficult to afford. Though, the adoption rate of adventure motorcycles has quickly increased as they fulfil most of the rider’s requirement in long-distance touring besides on asphalt. Moreover, the report states that one of the foremost aspects hindering the development of this market is the high penetration of commuter motorcycles in emerging countries. OEMs waver to enter the developing countries for adventure motorcycle sales due to the high penetration of commuter motorcycles in these countries. The price of adventure motorcycles is high. This is one of the major reasons for their incapability to penetrate in the developing countries’ market.

Geographic Segmentation:

On the basis of geography, Adventure Motorcycles Market has been divided into different areas like Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Adventure Motorcycles Market has been mostly dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe.

Key Players:

The major companies of Adventure Motorcycles Market are BMW Group, Aprilia, Kawasaki Motors Corp, Triumph Motorcycles, Ducati Motor Holding, Suzuki Motor, Benelli Q.J. Honda Motor Company, KTM, and Yamaha.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

