Global Hybrid Seeds Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition

Hybrid seeds are produced by out-breeding natural crops. These seeds are produced through repeated self-pollination of parent plants. These seeds enhance the characteristics of subsequent plants, as they offer better yield, and disease resistance which helps in overall crop productivity.

Market Scenario

Leading seed companies are focusing more on R&D for higher yield, disease free, and stress tolerant crops. Innovations and upgrading technology have been the principles of the research wing. Through extensive research, the companies are developing hybrid seeds. These high quality seeds with extraordinary yield help to achieve targets more efficiently. Thus, extensive investments have been made in the field of research and technology to enhance product range, and simultaneously provide new hybrids suited for expanding market needs.

Continuously evolving technology has spurred the most important change in the farming practices. Uprising technological advancement in the agricultural science and seed industry has enabled the farmers to engage in effective productivity management. The increasing awareness about hybrid seeds has not only resulted in the increased use of hybrid seed, but also increase in awareness regarding the potential crop yield in the developing nations. Global hybrid oilseed and grain seed industry is experiencing an increase in the new biotech traits and new product registrations, which proves to be one of the key driving elements.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global hybrid seeds market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Advanta Limited (India), Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.), Takii & Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Biostadt India Limited (India), Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd (China), Henan Goldoctor Seeds Co. Ltd. (China)

Segments

Hybrid seeds are segmented on the basis of crop type, which includes cereals & pulses, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, and others. Among all, the fruits & vegetables segment is dominating owing to increased demand for various types of fruit & vegetable seeds.

Hybrid seeds are segmented on the basis of seed treatment, which includes treated, and untreated. Among both, untreated hybrid seed is dominating. The foremost reason for this growth is its use in organic farming because they are not treated with any physical, chemical, or biological methods.

Hybrid seeds are segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which includes direct to farmers, through cooperative, and through mediators. Among all, direct to the farmers distribution channel is dominating the market.

Regional Analysis

The global hybrid seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the hybrid seeds market. This is attributed by the increasing consumption of hybrid seeds due to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural products.

Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research & developments to develop products in compliance to North American regulations for hybrid seeds. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region, India accounts for a major market share owing to increasing demand for fruit & vegetable crops.

