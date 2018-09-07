Conversation.one awarded the ISO 27001 certification for information security management

Conversation.one, the enterprise ‘build-once-deploy-anywhere’ platform for Conversational Applications, was awarded the ISO 27001 certification for Information Security Management.

September 5th, 2018 08:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Conversation.one has been awarded the ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management.

The ISO 27001 is a framework that helps organizations manage and protect their information internally and externally. The certification will support Conversation.one by identifying information-related risks and developing the needed controls in order to minimize them.

The certification is an additional step of commitment of Conversation.one towards its financial clients.

and technical controls that support confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

“The ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management is a demonstration of Conversation. One’s efforts towards excellence and quality, which is necessary for our work with banks and Credit Unions, Insurance companies as well as other financial companies”. Says Chen Levkovich, the company’s CEO. “We took a decision to commit to the highest information and security management protocols, so that our clients will work freely with our platform”.

Conversation.one enables organizations to build, deploy and enhance their Alexa Skills, Google Home Actions, FB Messenger bots, Phone and Texting intelligent assistants in a single process, in a matter of minutes. Leveraging deep-learning and crowdsourcing methodologies, the platform succeeds in improving accuracy levels of voice and chat interactions between humans and machines by more than 100%.

The flexible platform can deliver pre-formulated conversational data for vertical-specific use-cases, such as banking, credit card, insurance and retail, but also provides a visual-interface for fully customized applications.