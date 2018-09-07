Accessible Accommodations at the Belvedere House of LHA London

LHA London’s Belvedere House offers students and young professionals an accessible place to stay in London. Through its comfortable and affordable hostels, LHA works to provide guests with the highest quality of accommodation for their budget.

[London, 07/09/2018] – Registered housing charity LHA London, provides beautiful yet accessible accommodation with the self-catered hostel Belvedere House. The hostel is near several amenities such as markets, pubs and public transportation, making it ideal for students and young professionals.

Offering Accessibility in Terms of Budget and Location

Located in the heart of London, Belvedere House provides easy access to transportation options in Zone 1, particularly the underground. The hostel also offers proximity to various markets, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, universities and tourist attractions.

Guests can choose between an array of rooms that offer short-term or long-term bookings. The Belvedere’s options include single, twin, triple and dorm rooms and are available at the following rates:

• Single room: £196.50 per person per week or £40.00 per person per night

• Twin room: £142.00 per person per week or £31.00 per person per night

• Triple room: £119.00 per person per week or £28.00 per person per night

• Dorm room: £113.00 per person per week or £26.00 per person per night

Belvedere House: A Classical Structure with Modern Comforts

Despite its classic exteriors, Belvedere House offers modern living spaces. The hostel provides guests with the following amenities:

• 24-hour CCTV

• Common room for relaxation and socialising

• Study room

• Coin operated washing and drying machines

• Gym membership

• Contents insurance

• Free Wi-Fi

• Cleaning

Belvedere House also offers a kitchen that features multiple stoves, dishwashers, sinks, and wide counter space for residents to enjoy home-cooked meals.

About LHA London

LHA London has been providing guests with quality hostel accommodation since 1940. Originally, the government set up the London Hostels Association Ltd. (LHA) to provide homes for those made homeless by the Second World War. Today, LHA provides accommodation with their 13 hostels across London. With the core values of Safety, Security, Affordability and Flexibility, LHA caters to international and domestic students, young professionals, apprentices and interns as well as visitors.

If you need more information about LHA London or have enquiries regarding their accommodations, visit their website at https://lhalondon.com/.