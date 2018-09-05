TP-Link M7450 LTE Advanced Mobile WiFi Review

As one of the telecommunication equipment suppliers from China, TP-link is well-known for its 4G WiFi router for home(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html). Even though TP-link also presented a series of mobile WiFi hotspot routers, they are not well-known as the competitor Huawei Mobile WiFi routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html). TP-link M7450 is a new 4G LTE WiFi hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi.html), and many people may don’t its specs and features. Today we will have a review of TP-link M7450 and see what we can benefit from it.

TP-link M7450 Appearance and Package

Like other TP-link 4g lte pocket WiFi hotspot, the TP-link M7450 mobile WiFi is very small and can be easily put in hand or pocket. On the front in the middle, there is a small 1.44-inch TFT display with a limited color palette, but it is readable even in the strong sun. The plastic used at the front is slightly reflective, but fortunately, it only occupies part of the surface of the device. The rest is pleasant to the touch, like a slight rubber, and yet smooth material. Besides the display, two buttons (power and home buttons) are located. The battery is removable and has a capacity of 3000 mAh. Under the battery, there are slots for a microSIM card and microSD card.

TP-Link M7450 Technical Specs and Feature

TP-Link M7450 is primarily a device for global use. It has a built-in LTE cat.6 modem with theoretical speeds of 300 Mbps for download and 50 Mbps for upload. We used the term "theoretical" because everything still depends on the operator's mobile networks. TP-Link M7450 mobile WiFi supports multi-mode networks, include FDD-LTE (B1/B3/B7/B8/B20), TDD-LTE (B38/B40/B41), as well as DC-HSPA+/HSPA/UMTS and even EDGE/GPRS/GSM with frequencies: 850/900/1800/1900MHz.

Naturally, TP-link M7450 has a WiFi access point operating in the 802.11a / b/g/n/ac standards. Thus, it is able to handle up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. The manufacturer declares the coverage of 20 dB for the 2.4 GHz band and 23 dB for 5 GHz. As an access point, it allows you to connect up to 32 devices, provided you use the 5 GHz band. Unfortunately, we did not have the possibility to check if the device really could connect with the number of devices connected to it. We had 6 devices (3 laptops, smartwatch, 2 telephones) and all were connected without a problem at the same time.

TP-link M7450 Configuration

The basic configuration of the TP-Link M7450 is very simple and the setup will guide you to basic settings. You can also rely completely on the manufacturer’s settings, which are enough to operate. If you want to enter more detailed settings, you will do it in the same way as in most routers, ie by entering its IP address on the local network. The panel available is transparent and resembles those known from other TP-Link routers.

After installing the SIM card, it is independently detected by the M7450 hotspot and connects easily to the operator station. There is also no problem with the domestic roaming used by other network providers. TP-Link M7450 also has a micro USB port through which you can not only charge its battery but also you can connect the device to a computer. The installation does not cause the slightest difficulty. On Windows 10 it is immediately detected and no drivers need to be tightened.

TP-link M7450 Battery

The manufacturer declares that the TP-link M7450 is able to work on a 3000 mAh battery for 15 hours at full load. However, in real use, it depends on the network activity. What TP-Link gives is the result of a constant maximum load. And nobody will keep it working for 15 hours without any stop. In “normal” use, we tested it in writing texts in WordPress, browsing favorite websites or uploading photos, the result is clearly good. In this way, we used the device for three days, leaving it in standby mode for the night. It was only the third day of use that killed the battery in a small router. On the first day, he worked about 7 hours, the second about 11 hours, the third before he gave up his last electric breath, about 3.5 hours. So if you would take a business trip with TP-link M7450, you can actually forget about the charger.

TP-link M7450 Software

The manufacturer recommends TP-Link MiFi application for easier operation through a smartphone. This one is available for download from the Google Play store. If you do not want to look for it, you can scan the QR code on your device. The application itself is quite simple and friendly to use.

With its help, you gain access to information about the status of the device, the number of connected users, transfer statistics or shared microSD memory cards. With M7450, you can share the description of the memory card between users of the local network.

Summary

The TP-link M7450 is good 4G portable WiFi router for daily use. It can provide fast internet speed and could share WiFi for up to 32 wireless devices. The battery could last for a long time working and it could be a good partner for a business trip.