The Cell Phone Screen Protector Manufacturers Offer a Range of Products For You to Make a Choice

The best way to safeguard the screen display of your expensive mobile is to go for the tempered glass screen protector that can prevent any damage or scratches to your mobile display.Unlike other screen protectors the tempered glass comes in 9H hardness as it undergoes more than 4 hours high temperature toughing that can applied on your mobile screen to protect from the scratches or damages to your expensive mobile screen. Moreover if you getting the tempered glass screen protector from the reputed cell phone screen protector manufacturers like Mobile Phone Guard you can rest assured about the quality of the screen guards that are designed using the latest technology and undergo many quality control tests before being released into the market. This is the reason that Mobile Phone Guard is reputed as having one of the best tempered glass screen protector factory where a range of screen protectors suitable for mobiles from different companies like Samsung, iPhone, HTC, Sony, LG and many more are brought into the market by them. The company never compromises on the quality of the raw materials or the technology to bring out world class screen protectors for the expensive mobile models being launched by many of the mobile companies.

The cell phone screen protector manufacture make their tempered glass with the finest quality Asahi glass which undergoes a variety of quality tests like the transmittance test that would be at least up to 97 because of using top quality tempered glass raw material and Japan quality AB glue. The screen protector also undergoes water droplets testing to check the quality of oleophobic coating, scratch testing and also ball drop testing to find out the hardness of the tempered glass. The company offers their products in different range like full glue covered tempered glass, privacy glass tempered glass, anti-blue light tempered glass, matte tempered glass, privacy glass tempered glass and many more for you to make a choice that best suits for your mobile phone model.

Whatever might be your choice you can be assured that the tempered glass screen protector factory, Mobile Phone Guard assures highly transparent and ultra-clear tempered glass offering a HD visual experience that is also dust proof, bubble free, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint and also shatter proof screen guard that would surely allow you to relax and forget about the safety of your mobile display screen without any hassles.

Are you looking for the best tempered glass screen protector factory online? If yes, you have landed to the right place. Mobilephoneguard is one of the largest tempered glass screen protector supplier in china, offering various types of tempered glass screen protectors at reasonable prices. For more details, please do visit us online http://www.mobilephoneguard.com/tempered-glass-screen-protector/

Address:

Huijiang industrial Park,

Huijiang Metro Station,

Dashi street,panyu District,

Guangzhou

guangdong province

China

post code

511430

China office

8618102732521

Hongkong office

85256021985

info@mobilephoneguard.com

sales@mobilephoneguard.com