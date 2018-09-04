Southpoint Quality Dental: “Your health and safety is our top priority”

Southpoint Quality Dental offers nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and in some cases, a combination of both, to ease a patient’s anxiety over dental procedures.

[FREDERICKSBURG, 09/04/2018] – Southpoint Quality Dental understands that the thought of going to the dentist and going through a dental procedure can make a person anxious. The dental office offers sedation dentistry to take away the nerves.

Ensuring Comfort and Safety

Some patients are nervous about their upcoming appointment. Southpoint Quality Dental helps ease their stress during treatment through sedation. The dental practice offers nitrous oxide and oral sedation, with an option to use both if the dentist finds it is necessary.

Sedation dentistry helps patients feel at ease and relaxed but responsive all throughout the dental visit. A two-hour appointment can go by in the blink of an eye.

The dental practice says, “Your health and safety is our top priority once you’re settled in the chair. As trained sedation dentists, we want you to know you’re in a safe place, that you aren’t alone and there is no judgment – just care that is efficient, safe and excellent.”

The Types of Sedation

Southpoint Quality Dental explains that nitrous oxide is a safe option to relieve anxiety for dental treatment. Many patients will find it beneficial because it provides the mildest form of relaxation during procedures.

Intravenous (IV) sedation, the dental practice says, “Allows the personal titration of a combination of anxiety and pain medication to create a calm and relaxing dental appointment.”

Some patients say they have little to no memory of the procedure at all, Southpoint Quality Dental shares.

Dentists perform general sedation under the care of an anesthesiologist in an operating room. Patients will not be able to respond under general sedation. They will need assistance from a ventilator to breathe for them.

The dental practice remarks, “Our motto is ‘We Put Quality First’. We are proud to offer our patients the latest in dental technologies and techniques, as well as our own in-house full service dental lab.”

About Southpoint Quality Dental

Southpoint Quality Dental offers modern full-service dental practice for all ages, from toddlers to seniors. The dental practice, with clinics in Fredericksburg and Stafford, maintains a close-knit, relaxed family atmosphere, welcoming every patient warmly.

With a variety of dental services, Southpoint Quality Dental takes care of every patient’s dental needs. Visit http://www.qualitydentalva.com today for more information.