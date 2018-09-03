OmniEnergy Consultants: Distributing Coal in South Africa

OmniEnergy Consultants is dedicated to supply high-quality bulk coal and household fuels in various industrial and commercial sectors. The company also constantly participates in research and other initiatives that lead to the growth of this industry and the society.

Household Fuels: OmniEnergy is considered to be one of the leading suppliers of anthracite coal in and around Cape Town. Anthracite coals come at an affordable rate and are extracted following the international standards. Anthracite coal supplied by OmniEnergy has a higher percentage of carbon which is a significantly low volatile matter. Usually, 10kg, 25 kg, and 40kg bags of anthracite coal are supplied for domestic purposes. Wood pellets are also supplied by the company that are used as fuels for commercial and residential heating, cooking, as well as power generation. Wood pellets make for a cost-effective process of heating and are extensively used in the country. The biomass fuel supplied by OmniEnergy Consultants are often preferred over firewood, oil and even gas.

Bulk Coal: OmniEnergy Consultants specialise in supplying different grades of coal such as to meet the requirements of different industries and purposes. For instance, a lower-grade of coal is supplied to some industries due to the boiler settings. On the other hand, Grade A bulk coal is supplied for boilers and have an efficiency of over 80%. The company also supplies bulk coal in power houses for the generation of electricity, and thermal coal for the cement industries. Slurry, duff, spiral, peas, small and large nuts, and grains are some of the varieties of coal that are supplied by OmniEnergy Consultants.

Transport System of OmniEnergy: The Company has an extensive transport system for supplying coal to different parts of South Africa. A large of the coal supplied by the company is consumed by the residential sector. The country has a vast rail network that OmniEnergy Consultants take advantage of, to supply household fuels and bulk coal in the major cities and countryside. Coal is also transported by road where it is not possible to access by the railways. All the transport facilities are offered at the best rates.

