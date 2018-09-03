Global Hand Dryer Market to reach a market size of $1.3 billion by 2022
According to a new report Global Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Hand Dryer Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
The Automatic market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Mode of Operation in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, thereby, achieving a market value of $884 million by 2022. The Push Button market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Jet hand dryer market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hot hand dryer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The Food Processing & Service Industry market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period. The Hotels market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Commercial complexes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Europe market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Hand Dryer have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Dyson Ltd., Palmer Fixture, Excel Dryer, Inc., Hokwang Industries, United Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation (American Dryer Inc.).
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-hand-dryer-market/
Global Hand Dryer Segmentation
By Type
Hot hand dryer
Jet hand dryer
By Mode of Operation
Push Button
Automatic
By End-User
Food Processing & Service Industry
Hotels
Hospitals & Clinics
Commercial complexes
Office Buildings
Others
By Geography
North America Hand Dryer Market
U.S. Hand Dryer Market
Canada Hand Dryer Market
Mexico Hand Dryer Market
Rest of North America Hand Dryer Market
Europe Hand Dryer Market
Germany Hand Dryer Market
U.K. Hand Dryer Market
France Hand Dryer Market
Russia Hand Dryer Market
Spain Hand Dryer Market
Italy Hand Dryer Market
Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Market
Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market
China Hand Dryer Market
Japan Hand Dryer Market
India Hand Dryer Market
South Korea Hand Dryer Market
Singapore Hand Dryer Market
Australia Hand Dryer Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market
LAMEA Hand Dryer Market
Brazil Hand Dryer Market
Argentina Hand Dryer Market
UAE Hand Dryer Market
Saudi Arabia Hand Dryer Market
South Africa Hand Dryer Market
Nigeria Hand Dryer Market
Rest of LAMEA Hand Dryer Market
Companies Profiled
Dyson Ltd.
Excel Dryer, Inc.
Palmer Fixture
Hokwang Industries
United Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (American Dryer Inc.)
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Hand Dryer Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
Europe Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022)
North America Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022)