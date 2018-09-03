Diet Water Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Global Diet Water Market: Overview

Vast uncertainties continue to remain regarding the actual health benefits of diet water owing to the lack of evidence and a small product portfolio. Nevertheless, the budding market for diet water is expected to become one of the core segment of the global bottled water market in the next few years. Key drivers being the vast rise in world’s obese population and the increased efforts from private and public bodies to raise awareness regarding the need to fight obesity to prevent chronic diseases. These factors will continue to drive consumers to products that promise to help them lose weight.

However, the relatively higher costs of diet water compared to plain water could pose a challenge for the market to explore newer regional territories such as the cost-sensitive emerging or under-developed economies. The market is presently strengthening its foothold in developed economies such as Europe and North America for obvious reasons – the high disposable incomes of a large population base, high population of obese people, and increased awareness regarding healthcare.

In dynamically growing emerging economies such as India and China, the market for diet water holds scope for generating promising growth avenues through strategic marketing and product varieties suiting the taste priorities of the population. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, which has increased focus on the necessity of weight management regimens among the population, a bulging higher middle class population, and rising disposable incomes could collectively help develop promising growth opportunities for the diet water market.

Global Diet Water Market: Scope of the Report

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global diet water market and forecasts regarding the growth prospects of the market and its key elements over the period between 2016 and 2024. The forecast has been given in terms of revenue (US$ mn/bn) and volume (Kilo tons) for the said period, considering 2015 as the base year. The report presents a detailed overview of the factors expected to have a sizeable influence on the overall development of the market in the next few years.

As such, factors such as drivers, restraints, past and present trends, key regulations, policies, and intensity of competition in the market are thoroughly analyzed to understand their impact on the future growth scope of the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the global diet water market in terms of promising regional markets, product types, and other segments expected to provide healthy returns on investment.

The report also includes a detailed overview of the market’s value chain analysis, allowing the reader a clear understanding of the ways vendors in the market can create the most promising possible value for the consumers and further scope of improvement. Porter’s five forces analysis of the global diet water market has also been included in the report to help the reader gain a clear idea about the overall level of competition and scope of growth for new as well as established vendors. The report also encompasses a detailed attractive analysis of the market, wherein key end-users are rated on the basis of criteria such as growth rate, market size, and general attractiveness.