Wackers: The Leading Audi and VW Repairs Service Provider

Situated in Cape Town, Wackers provides hassle-free Audi and VW repair services to their customers. Their experience and knowledge in handling Volkswagen and Audi cars enable them to solve any issue related to these vehicles. Moreover, they also offer their clients 1 year or 20,000km guarantee that reflects their confidence and trust in their well-trained car mechanics. They update their customer about the repair service from the beginning to the end and believe in providing the best customer care service by establishing a strong communication with their clients.

Some of the services offered by Wackers are discussed below:

1. Audi Service Specials:

Wackers offer a specialised Audi service to their customer at the best possible price. Their service prices include VAT. However, their Audi Service Specials do not include the Cambelts, Timing Chains or Transmission Services. The major Audi services provided by them include spark plugs except on diesel, engine oil, oil/air and fuel filter, sump plug washer, bumper to bumper report, checking ECU fault codes, wash and vacuum, reset service indicator and many others. They also provide minor services like changing the oil filter, engine oil, sump plug washer, etc.

2. VW Service Specials:

They offer a high-quality VW service at the best price. They not only perform VW gear repairs but also offer other services like changing the engine oil, sump plug washer, wash and vacuum, spark plugs, air and fuel filter, reset service indicator, and many others. All of their service prices include VAT. They also offer other vehicle service specials too.

3. Quality Assurance Service:

At Wackers, you will get quality assurance services like dash cluster-warning lamp inspection and gauge functions, checking of important parts of the car like interior lamps, hooter and control switches, checking windscreen for chips, cracks and window washer function, road test listening for tyre, suspension, cv joints, inspecting prop-shaft, ball-joints and grease, checking chassis for rust, checking wiper blade and spare tyre conditions, checking for battery security, acid level corrections, protecting terminals from acid build-up, road test checking for brake shudder, engine, transmission, turbo performance and many others.

About Wackers:

Contact:

13 Section Street, Paarden Eiland

Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

Tel: 021 511 1532