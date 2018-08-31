Switzerland Telemedicine Market, Revenue : Ken Research

Switzerland Telemedicine market research report provides a comprehensive analysis on the introduction and industry genesis, market size by revenue, market segmentation by service and technology platform, by type of service platform (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by type of technology platform (Software and Hardware) and by type of clinical applications (Tele-consultation, Tele-dermatology, Tele-pathology, Tele-neurology and Others). The report also covers Value Chain Analysis in Switzerland telemedicine market, Government regulations, Revenue streams, Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider, PEST analysis, along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for telemedicine service providers, investors, manufacturers of telemedicine software & hardware, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Switzerland Telemedicine Market

Market Size: Switzerland telemedicine market is marked by the entry of new players including DigitalMedLab, Onlinedoctor.ch, Eedoctors and others. There have been various partnerships in the market which has promoted digital health such as digitalMedLab and Noser Health became partners in 2015. Telemedicine companies are making tie-ups with insurance companies to have an edge over their competitors. Telemedicine companies launched new apps such as eDiary app for and +WoundDesk app. Switzerland has the most mature market in Europe due to favorable regulatory environment which states that the same laws apply to telemedicine as face-to-face consultation.

Market Segmentation

By Service and Technology Platform

In 2017, services dominated the telemedicine market in terms of revenue. Services generate higher revenue as compared to the technology as the services are recurring in nature and upgrades from time to time. Services include general medical advice, instructions of self-care, advice on serious medical conditions and emergency and office lines for doctors and hospital network. The companies providing these services include Medi24, digitalMedLab, Medgate and SWICA.

By Type of Service Platform

In 2017, Tele home & M-health dominated the service platform in the telemedicine market in Switzerland. The number of consultations that take place every day in case of m-health and tele-home are very high generating higher revenue as compared to the tele-hospitals and clinics.

By Clinical Applications

In 2017, tele-consultation dominated the telemedicine market in Switzerland. The problems for which a patient uses tele-consultation include respiratory issues, digestive issues, eye problem, skin problem, neurology and others. In 2017, tele-dermatology contributed second highest revenue share. The cases of skin cancer in the country are highest in the world. Tele-pathology contributed third highest share in the telemedicine clinical application. It is used in tele-clinics and tele-hospitals. Tele neurology followed tele-pathology in the telemedicine market as Switzerland is known for having telestroke centers.

Tele Health

Tele health involves the distribution of health-related services and information and allows long distance patient/clinician contact and care, advice, reminders, education, intervention, monitoring and remote admissions. The equipment monitors vital signs such as blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and weight, supporting diagnosis, healthcare management and patient education. Some of the leading telehealth companies are Scailyte, Sophia Genetics, RetinAI Medical, Quant Actions, Lucentix, Xatena, Docapp, Opiniooon, Gondola Medical Technologies, Intento, Altoida, SubliMD, Imito, Rocket Health, Eyra, MedM, Glycemicon AG, Oviva and ApiMedic

Competitive Landscape

Switzerland Tele Medicine market is moderately concentrated with the presence of around 20-25 telemedicine players in the market. In European countries, Switzerland is the most mature market with its favorable regulatory environment, high number of private insured people and strong telemedicine offerings. Medgate and Medi24 are the leading companies in Switzerland telemedicine market. Other leading companies are SWICA, DigitalMedLab, Eedoctors, OnlineDoctor, DrEd and Swiss Telemedicine Center.

Future Outlook to Switzerland Telemedicine Market

Switzerland Telemedicine market is expected to increase at a double digit CAGR in between the year 2018 and 2022 in terms of revenue due to the increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost. The demand for telemedicine in Switzerland is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022. The growth will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors. Artificial intelligence will be the future trend in the Tele-Medicine.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Service Platform

• Tele Home & M-Health

• Tele-Hospitals & Clinics

By Technology Platform:

• Software

• Hardware

By Clinical Applications

• Tele Consultation

• Tele Dermatology

• Tele Pathology

• Tele Neurology

• Others (Tele radiology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counseling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry)

Key Target Audience

• Telemedicine Services Companies

• Second Medical Opinion Companies

• E-Health Players

• Healthcare IT Companies

• Telemedicine Software Companies

• Telemedicine Hardware Companies

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Telemedicine Service Companies:

Medi24, Medgate, SWICA, DigitalMedLab, Eedoctors, DrEd, OnlineDoctor and Swiss Telemedicine Center

Telemedicine Software Companies

Comacrh Healthcare, Patient Journey App, Connected Health Tech Solutions, Verklizan, Team Scope, AMD Global Telemedicine, Portavita, Blackford Analysis, Cupris Healthcare, Care Zapp and Philips Healthcare

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

AMD Global Telemedicine, Tele Health Solutions, Global MED, Avizia, Cupris Healthcare, OJBio and InTouch Health

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• Switzerland Telemedicine market overview and genesis

• Value chain analysis in Switzerland Telemedicine Market

• Switzerland Telemedicine market size

• Switzerland Telemedicine market segmentation by service and technology platform, by type of service platform (Tele Home & M-Health and Tele Hospital), by type of technology platform (Software, Hardware and Telecom) and by type of clinical applications (Tele-consultation, Tele-dermatology, Tele-pathology, Tele-neurology and Others)

• Trends and Development in Switzerland Telemedicine Market

• Issues and Challenges in Switzerland Telemedicine Market

• Case Study on successful telemedicine service provider

• Government regulation in Switzerland Telemedicine market

• PEST Analysis in Switzerland Telemedicine market

• Competitive landscape in Switzerland Telemedicine market

• Company profiling for major players in Switzerland Telemedicine market

• Switzerland Telemedicine market future outlook and projections

• Analyst Recommendations

• Macroeconomic Factors in Switzerland Telemedicine market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/switzerland-telemedicine-market-forecast-2022/154990-91.html

Related Reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/uk-telemedicine-market/152428-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/sweden-telemedicine-market/152237-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing and communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91 9015378249