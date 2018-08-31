Pepperl Fuchs, Omron Proximity Sensor Dealers in Chennai | VPC

Veeppee Controls is of the best Pepperl Fuchs, Omron Proximity Sensor Dealers in Chennai. We are giving Complete Omron Proximity Sensor Products Technical Datasheet, Manual PDF, catalog. VPC Offers Proximity Sensors with best prices compare to Omron Authorised Suppliers in Chennai.

DTA Series

Delta’s Standard Multifunction Pressure Sensor DPA Series is able to detect positive.

Features:

Energy-saving mode

Easy code display

DTB Series

Delta’s Basic Multifunction Pressure Sensor DPB Series is strictly designed.

Features:

Various unit conversion functions

10 sets of output response times available

Omron E8F2 Series

Pressure Sensor with Easy-to-Read LED Display

Features:

Pressure status can be checked at a glance from the digital display and bar display.

Industry’s smallest models at just 28 × 28 × 29 mm.

Omron E8Y Series

Micro Pressure Sensor with Easy-to-Read Digital Display

Features:

Easy-to-read red LED indicator.

Pressure port Rc (PT) 1/8 models available (-R).

Omron E4C-UDA Series

Compact, Cylindrical Reflective Ultrasonic Sensor with Easy Setting

Features:

Stable operation for a variety of objects regardless of color.

Compact M18-sized cylindrical Head. Product lineup includes Side-view Heads.