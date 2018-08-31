North American Micro irrigation Market top key players| Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.),

Segmentation: North American micro irrigation market can be segmented on the basis of type, crop type, end users and countries. The micro irrigation market is studied for countries such as, the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The U.S. leads the market for micro irrigation followed by Mexico and Canada. The types of micro irrigation covered in the report are drip irrigation, micro sprinkler irrigation. By crop type, the market is studied for orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, plantation crops and other crops. The major end users of micro irrigation system are industrial users, farmers and others.

Download a sample report here@ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1359

Presence of leading companies in the U.S., with usage of advanced techniques in agriculture and large scale acceptance of farmers for micro irrigation systems is driving the U.S. market for micro irrigation. The market in Canada is gradually expanding with increasing acceptance for advanced technologies for farming and growing need for micro irrigation due to reducing water supply and limited availability of land. Agricultural practices in Mexico range from traditional techniques, such as the slash-and-burn cultivation of indigenous plants for family subsistence, to the use of advanced technology and marketing expertise in large-scale, capital-intensive export agriculture. Government extension programs have fostered the wider use of machinery, fertilizers and soil conservation techniques. Among the irrigation techniques used in Mexico, drip irrigation technique is the most widely used technique which gives highest results on crop yield. Government in this country is promoting micro irrigation to control water scarcity problem with limited land availability. Thus, the market for micro irrigation has huge opportunities in Mexico with large players entering this market by introducing new technologies facilitating micro irrigation methods in the country.

Get more details about this report @ https://axiommrc.com/speak-to-analyst/?report=1359

The leading players in this industry:

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Driptech Incorporated (India), Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation (Israel), T-L Irrigation Company (U.S.) Valmont Industries (U.S.) among others.