Dr. Karl Jobst DDS Announces Winner of 2018 Karl Jobst DDS Scholarship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Today, Dr. Karl Jobst of Grand Lake Dental announced the recipient of the Karl Jobst DDS Scholarship, Hayden James Bartholomew. Hayden is currently attending Missouri State University and studying Biology and Chemistry. He plans to leverage this scientific background to continue his education and enroll in dental school. Like many before him, Hayden sees the value dentists bring to their local community and has chosen to pursue dentistry as his profession.

Hayden was chosen in part due to his unique vision for his future dental practice. Unlike most, he has his eyes set on the charitable contributions a skilled dentist can make in their local community. According to Hayden, “becoming a dentist has been my dream and goal since seventh grade. I see dentistry as an opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and to help the less fortunate enjoy good dental health; especially those who may not be able to afford regular dental treatments. Eventually, I want to participate in dental mission trips.”

Dr. Jobst hopes that through the awarding of this scholarship he can help Hayden in better assisting his community. According to Dr. Jobst, “Hayden has a promising future ahead of himself, and it’s my sincere hope that he continues on this path to becoming a responsible and compassionate dentist. As a dentist we have an important, though often overlooked, impact on the patients we serve.” Karl has a proven track record of giving back to his own community through his annual scholarship, payment assistance plans, and contributions to the improvement of dental sciences, so he understands first hand the value that skilled dentists can provide.

About Karl Jobst DDS: Dr. Karl Jobst, DDS of Grove, OK holds a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and has completed a post-graduate program in anesthesiology through USC, allowing him to offer his patients IV sedation. Dr. Jobst has been serving the Grove, OK community from his Grand Lake Dental practice since earning his dental degree in 1998. He is also one of only 3% of dentists to have earned a fellowship through the prestigious Academy of General Dentistry and the International College of Oral Implantology.

Media Contact:

Dr. Karl Jobst DDS

Grand Lake Dental

karl@karljobst.com

###