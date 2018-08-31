Avail Schengen Tourist Visa to Enjoy Your Holidays in the European Territory

All those who are planning for a holiday to Europe can find the Schengen tourist visa very much convenient as it allows you to visit almost 26 countries that come under the Schengen treaty with a single visa. So you need not individually apply to each and every embassy for a European holiday but simply apply for the Schengen visa and travel across the 26 countries just like crossing inter-state borders without the hassles of paperwork or document verifications. You can apply for the Schengen visa to the embassy of the country where you plan to spend most of your holidays or to the embassy of the country where you are going to land first in case you plan equally to spend your holidays among all these countries. The Schengen visa requirements are just like any other tourist visa requirements where you need to download the application form and fill it along with attaching your passport and two photographs. The passport should be valid at least three months beyond the return date and also two blank pages left over.

You should also submit travel medical insurance of minimum 30,000 euros and also a financial proof of about 70 euros per day during your stay abroad. You should also submit a covering letter on the purpose of your travel along with hotel and flight reservation details. Though many think that submitting a flight itinerary means that they have to buy the flight tickets which is a not true but just need to submit a reservation of the flight tickets that indicates your itinerary as well as the availability of the flights to and fro to your destination and back to your original place. There is no need to buy the fight ticket but you can reserve it which means that the ticket shall be put in hold for a week and if your visa confirms you can have it booked else cancel the ticket. This just costs around 10% of the original ticket amount and you won’t be losing any amount even though your visa has not been approved.

If you are not clear about Schengen tourist visa or Schengen visa requirements you can always check out for reliable travel agents like Travel Visa Guru who are readily available to help you with your visa requirements for a hassle free journey.

