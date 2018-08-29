Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market are Johnson & Johnson, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company , Lion Corporation, Glaxosmithkline PLC, 3M Company , Unilever PLC , Dr. Fresh, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ,and GC Corporation. According to report the global oral care/oral hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.4% and 4.6 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 39.6 billion in 2015.

The report identified that global oral care/oral hygiene is driven by factors such as growing occurrence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, technological advancements, increasing awareness among population about oral care. While the restraining factors include high level of competition among the leading players. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increasing demand on purchase of oral care products online.

Segments Covered

The report on global oral care/oral hygiene market covers the segments based on product type, and distribution channel. The product type of oral care/oral hygiene includes mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories/ancillaries, toothbrushes and accessories, denture products, toothpastes and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. On the basis of distribution channel the global oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented as online distribution, consumer stores, dental dispensaries, and retail pharmacies.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Globally, Europe market dominated the world oral care/oral hygiene market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to the large population, increasing incidence of dental caries, growing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific countries.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global oral care/oral hygiene market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of oral care/oral hygiene market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the oral care/oral hygiene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oral care/oral hygiene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

