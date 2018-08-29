Carbon Black Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2019

Income per capita among the urban populations living in the metropolitan areas of emerging economies has increased significantly in the recent past and with that, the demand for apparels and home textiles has been multiplying. The key raw material for the production of these consumer products is carbon black that produce textile fibers and according to a recent business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the opportunities in the global carbon black market will increment at a notable CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2013 to 2019 in the end use segment of textile fibers, with the opportunities swelling up to a revenue of US$964.4 million by the end of 2019.

Stiff Competition among Major Players

The analyst of the TMR study has report that the competition is intense among the companies connected to the value chain of the carbon black market for textile fibers. Some of the key players identified are Birla Carbon, Cabot Corp., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons, Continental Carbon, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. To stay ahead of the curve, the vendors of this market are focused on research and development of new products as well as enhance the existing one in terms of quality. Channel process, furnace black process, and acetylene process are among the major processes used in the production of carbon black.

Most of these companies have an impressive product portfolio that is sustaining their strong position. For instance, Cobot Corp. has developed products that exhibit exceptional color performance as well as maintain physical cleanliness, overcoming the negative attributes of dyes. Products from the company are application for polymers of various fiber and textile application including polypropylene, nylon, and polyester. On the other hand, Orion Engineered Carbons offers products that have strong advantages over black organic dyes including high hiding power, thermal stability, acid and alkaline resistance, solvent resistance, and color stability.

Based on product type, the TMR report segments the carbon black market for textile fibers into acrylic, nylon, polyester, and others, whereas application-wide, the market has been bifurcated into home textiles, apparels, and other end use industries. Geographically, Asia Pacific is currently producing the most prominent chunk of demand, followed by Europe. Countries with high GDP growth rate, including China and India, can be attributed for the prosperity of the Asia Pacific carbon black market.

Prosperity of End Use Industries Driving Demand

Rising demand for polyester fiber from various end users, increased consumption of cotton in a number of major regional markets, and strong benefits of carbon black are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global carbon black market for textile fibers. On the other hand, volatility in the prices of raw materials is curtailing the market’s progress. The analyst of the report suggests the development of bio-based products and recycled carbon black are new opportunities for revenue.

