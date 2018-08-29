Architectural Concrete Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2018 – 2022

Architectural Concrete Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Architectural concrete exhibits an interior and exterior surface in a completed structure. Also, specifications about architectural concrete can be termed as performance type in which the quality of end product is specified or prescribed by type, methods, materials and procedures are quantified. Architectural concrete adds to the visual features of the structure. Commercially, architectural concrete is now one of the most prominent ways to color and texture concrete in which costing is significantly less than many natural components.

The major market drivers are:-

Driving factors responsible for the growth of architectural concrete market include rise in construction activities in residential and commercial sectors. Also, the rise in manufacture units for production of concrete also adds to the market growth.Based on segmentation by product, architectural concrete market includes stained concrete, stamped concrete, colored concrete, concrete overlays, epoxy coating and polished concrete. Based on segmentation by application, architectural concrete market includes commercial building and residential.

Top Key Manufacturers of Architectural Concrete market are :-

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Dupont (U.S.)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

Other

Architectural Concrete Market by Product Type:

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Other

Architectural Concrete Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial Building

Others

Geographical Analysis of Architectural Concrete Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Geographically, architectural concrete market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions dominate the market growth in the forthcoming years due to growth in building construction and other activities. North America dominates the market growth in the forthcoming years owing to growth in manufacture units for raw materials for construction activities and also rises in outsourcing concrete. Europe market is also expected to grow in the forthcoming years owing to rise in import & export activities. MEA regions are also expected to rise in forthcoming years due to rise in architectural infrastructure.

The key players in the architectural concrete market include PPG Industries Inc, BASF SE, 3M Company, Dupont, RPM International Inc, Huntsman International LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Boral Limited, Cemex, S.A.B De C.V, Sika AG, Arkema SA, Ultratech Cement Limited, The Euclid Chemical Company, Fosroc International, HexionInc, Mapei S.P.A, Mcknight Custom Concrete Inc, W.R. Grace & Co, U.S. Concrete Inc, Bomanite India, Dex-O-Tex and Covestro AG.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Regulatory Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Service Type Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Equipment Type Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Service Contract Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Service Provider Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By End-User Architectural Concrete Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Architectural Concrete Companies Company Profiles Of The Architectural Concrete Industry

