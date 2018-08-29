Anthranilic Acid Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2022

Anthranilic Acid Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Anthranilic acid is also termed as 2-AA, or 2-aminobenzoic acid is an aromatic acid with formula C6H4 (NH2) (CO2H) and obtained by the deprotonation of Anthranilic acid known as anthranilate. It is odorless white solid powder when in pure form. However, commercial samples may appear as pale-yellow or tan crystalline. It plays an important role during the production of quinolinic acid in the brain. A chemical is freely soluble in alcohol and ether; soluble in ethyl ether and ethanol; whereas, slightly soluble in benzene and trifluoroacetic acid. On the other hand, it is not soluble in water. Anthranilic acid is sensitive when exposed to air and light and has a sweetish taste.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/anthranilic-acid-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Anthranilic Acid market are :-

Xiangli Chemical

New Sunlion Chemical

Shandong Wochi Chemicals

Shandong Taihong New Material Technology

Other

Anthranilic Acid Market by Product Type:

Pharma Grade

Dye Grade

Other

Anthranilic Acid Market by Applications:

Dye Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Geographical Analysis of Anthranilic Acid Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It is also known to be an intermediate metabolite for the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin. The chemical plays important role in the human body during lactation and is known as vitamin L1. Also, plays a major part during biosynthesis of tryptophan and its derivatives, and various alkaloids.

Anthranilic Acid Market is segmented based on types, applications, and region. Types such as Anthranilic and others classify Anthranilic Acid Market. Applications into Pharmaceutical Industry, Dye Industry, Perfume Industry, and others classify Anthranilic Acid Market. Anthranilic Acid Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of Anthranilic Acid Market are DongyingKexin Chemical, Xiangli Chemical, Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals, New Sunlion Chemical, DongyingXinfeng Chemical, Shandong wochi Chemicals, and Shandong Taihong New Material Technology. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/anthranilic-acid-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Regulatory Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Service Type Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Equipment Type Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Service Contract Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Service Provider Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By End-User Anthranilic Acid Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Anthranilic Acid Companies Company Profiles Of The Anthranilic Acid Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com