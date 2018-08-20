Pain Management Devices Market – Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2023

Pain Management Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America accounts the largest market for pain management devices followed by Europe. North America is led by the U.S. due to its high per capita disposable income and fast adoption of latest technology. Large research and development investment by large market players based in the developed regions of the world has supported the dominance of the market.

Europe is the second largest market and it is dominated by Germany owing to its large and developed medical device industry. However, there is strong evidence that the market is shifting in favor of developing regions especially of Asia Pacific.

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the pain management devices, a development which should raise eyebrows. Due to a huge population base, development in infrastructure and increasing prevalence of many diseases in this region has provided fuel for the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to be led by India and China.

Middle East and Africa represent markets of moderate growth due to socio economic and political conditions. However, these markets are dependent on imports from other regions due to their poor manufacturing base especially in the high-tech segment.

Pain Management Devices Market – Key Players

Baxter International Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (US), St. Jude Medical (US), Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd. (UK), Codman and Shurtleff, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Hospira Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), DJO Global LLC (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG. (Germany) and Pain Management, Inc (US).

Industry Updates:

June 2018 Halyard Health recently stated that it had signed a $65 million deal to buy CoolSystems, which is a cold and compression Therapy Company which markets under the name of Game Ready. CoolSystems makes devices intended for rehabilitation and pain management of patients improving from sports-related injuries and orthopedic surgery, counting its Med4 Elite multi-modality therapy unit, GRPro 2.1 cold and compression therapy system, and ATX wraps. Halyard has stated that the products acquired with the company will accompany its current pain management portfolio. The purchase of Game Ready signifies another step forward in Halyard’s change as a pure-play medical device company.

Pain Management Devices Market – Highlights

Global Pain Management Device Market was $3.58 billion in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 % and reach till $5.81 billion by 2023.

The Market drivers for Pain Management Devices is rising number of the patient suffering from different chronic neuromuscular diseases, increasing aging population, growing pain rehabilitation centers, growing sports culture, rising research and development in medical devices, growth in industrial manufacturing capacity for medical devices, and others.

The rise in risk factors is also driving the market indirectly. For example obesity is positively correlated with painful conditions. According to WHO, worldwide obesity has more than doubled since 1980 and in 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults, were overweight. A quick look at the ageing population also gives a positive picture of the market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Environmental factors causing a rise in diseases include growth in prevalence and exposure to allergies and asthma.

Pain Management Devices Market – Segmentation

Global pain management devices market is segmented on basis type into stimulators, pumps, and ablation devices. Stimulators are sub segmented into neuromodulator devices and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices. Neuromodulator devices are further sub segmented into spinal cord stimulator, intrathecal pain pump, peripheral nerve stimulator, and dorsal root ganglion stimulation and other. Ablation devices is further segmented into microwave devices, cryoablation devices and others. Pumps are sub segmented as analgesic infusion pumps and other. Analgesic infusion pumps is further segmented into patient control infusion pumps, external infusion pumps, intrathecal infusion pumps and other. On basis of application they are segmented as cancer pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine, and others.

