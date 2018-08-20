New Tepro Thick-Film Heat Sink Device Provides Non-Inductive, High Heat Dissipation

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is now distributing a heat sink device with enhanced power size ratio, high stability and optimum heat dissipation. The new Tepro TO-220 Non-Inductive, Thick-Film Heat Sink Resistor in the TO-20 Type is typical application for this is switching power supplies and various types of pulse circuits. Tepro manufactures precision and power resistors for the military and commercial applications.

Tepro has been designing and manufacturing both wirewound resistors and metal film resistors for their chassis mount resistor, power resistor and surface mount resistor lines for over 50 years. The Tepro TO-220 is a miniature device that features a plated copper heat sink, a high stability thick-film element and tinned copper leads. It also has high temperature thermoset molding.

Custom models are available with variations in lead length, tolerance to 0.5%, and temperature coefficients. It is terminal strength tested at a 5lb. pull and its solderability and solvent resistance meet MIL-STD-202 requirements. Many of Tepro’s precision and power resistors are custom designed and have the ability to meet very tight tolerances and even tighter lead times – including custom magnetics, microwave, resistors and wound film capacitors.

New Yorker is franchise distributor for Tepro/Vamistor, Divisions of Electro Technik Industries (ETI), and offers its full line of Heat Sink devices as well as its Low Ohm Current Sensing Resistors, Metal Film Discrete Resistors, Thick Film Resistors & Heat Sink Devices, Thin Film Networks and Thick Film Networks. Through the Vamistor division they also offer High Voltage Metal Alloy Resistors and a line of RL42 carbon film resistors.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).