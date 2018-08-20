Neonatal Intensive Care Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Neonatal Intensive Care Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Neonatal Intensive Care.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market are C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GE Healthcare and Others. According to report the global neonatal intensive care market was USD 5.3 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The advanced technology and skilled health care professionals that helps to provide more attention to newborn babies that are admitted into the special division of the hospital/clinic. The neonatal babies that are admitted into this special division (NICU) are premature; these premature babies have low weight or need more medical special care. NICU are also used for the newborn babies with medical disorders such as infections, heart problems, or birth defects.

The report defines neonatal intensive care market as a product type such as into infant warmers, neonatal monitoring devices, incubators, respiratory devices, convertible warmer & incubators, catheters, phototherapy equipment are used by different end users such as childcare clinics, hospitals and others. Respiratory devices are measured to form a largest share of special care devices in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Growing awareness levels about accessible prenatal and neonatal intensive care equipment and high birth rate in developing regions are driving the growth of this market. According to the WHO data states those 2.7 million stillbirths and 3.1 million neonatal deaths occur worldwide every year. This has led to increased demand for neonatal intensive care centers. In additions, neonatal hospital-acquired infections such as Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI) and healthcare-associated infections are some factors that are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, significances of supportive government policies and rapid technological advancements in neonatal intensive care is expected to boost the growth of the market. On the other hand expenses related with preterm birth is very high due to need for technologically advanced medical equipment such as ventilators, radiant warmers, and incubators for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) sustains a higher spending, thus increasing to the total medical charge. Furthermore, lack of proper diagnosis and declining birth rate in certain developed countries are some factors that are restraining the growth of the market.

North America is expected to be the largest market for Neonatal Intensive Care followed by Europe. The increasing awareness for baby care and demand for technologically advanced products in North America are contributing the growth of this region. According to World Health Organization (WHO) report, in 2016 the count of premature births in U.S. was 517,400.While Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing awareness and government support in developing countries China and India is augment the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the top three leading player of the market The leading players are entering into mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, with local and regional suppliers to revenue and development activities in order to introduce new products and expand worldwide.

The report on global neonatal intensive care market covers segments such as, product type and end users. Based on product type the global neonatal intensive care market is categorized into infant warmers, neonatal monitoring devices, incubators, respiratory devices, convertible warmer & incubators, catheters, phototherapy equipment and others. Electric Infant Warmers and Non-Electric Infant Warmers are two different type of infant warmers included in the report. The neonatal monitoring devicesis further classified into blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, cardiopulmonary monitor, capnographs, and others. Neonatal ventilators, transcutaneous oxygen/carbon dioxide monitor, resuscitators, and others are included in respiratory devices segment. Based on end users the global neonatal intensive care market is categorized into childcare clinics, hospitals and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global neonatal intensive care market such as, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GE Healthcare and Others.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global neonatal intensive care market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of neonatal intensive care market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the neonatal intensive care market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the neonatal intensive care market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

