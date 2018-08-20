Induction Cooktop Market Share 2017-2024

The new research report by Value Market Research titled ‘Induction Cooktop Market | Industry Growth, Trends and Estimation 2017-2024.’ The analysis of this report offers a detail description of the dynamics, segmentation and regional analysis of the market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various industries across the globe. The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the induction cooktop market includes Midea, Philips, Panasonic, Haier Group, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool, Supor, LG Electronics, Bosch, Semikron, Fisher &Paykel, GE, Qinxin, and Others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing acceptance of energy efficient kitchen appliances especially in the developing nations is a major factor driving the market growth for induction cooktops. The prominence of flame-less and temperature controlled cooking has increased in commercial kitchen facilities such as hotels, restaurants, and others are also boosting the market growth. Emerging technologies, the rise in disposable income, rising fuel cost for conventional cooktops is expected to further drive the market demand. However, the high initial cost is expected to be one of the most important factors limiting the growth of induction cooktop. Moreover, lack of awareness and low penetration of electricity in emerging and underdeveloped economies is hampering the growth of induction cooktops.

Market Segmentation

The broad induction cooktop market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Built-in (Integrated)

• Countertop

By Application

• Direct Sales

• Distribution

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for induction cooktop in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

