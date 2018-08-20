Data Recovery as a Service Market Size to reach $4.1 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Data Recovery as a Service Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Recovery as a Service Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Media Storage Recovery market dominated the Global Data Recovery as a Service Market by Application in 2017. The Application Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Email Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Data Recovery as a Service Market Size

Data Recovery as a Service Market

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and NTT Data Corporation are the forerunners in the Data Recovery as a Service market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The In Lab Recovery market would dominate the Global Data Recovery as a Service Market by Type during the forecast period. The Data Recovery Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The RAID and Server Recovery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Data Recovery as a Service in BFSI Market by Region in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/data-recovery-as-a-service-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Dell Technologies, Inc., Commvault, Acronis, Inc., Netapp, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services), Unitrends, Inc., Seagate Technology Plc., Stellar, NTT Data Corporation and R3DataRecovery.

Global Data Recovery as a Service Market Size and Segmentation

By Type

In Lab Recovery

Data Recovery Software

RAID and Server Recovery

By Application

Media Storage Recovery

Email Recovery

Application Recovery

By End User

Commercial

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and Wholesale

Telecommunication and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation & Logistics and Others)

Residential

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Commvault

Acronis, Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Unitrends, Inc.

Seagate Technology Plc.

Stellar

NTT Data Corporation

R3DataRecovery

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market