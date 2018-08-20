Automotive LED Lighting Market 2018 – 2022 : Industry Share, Growth, Forecast And Analysis Report
Automotive light-emitting diode (LED) lighting is a type of automotive lighting technology. In this technology, LED, a two-lead semiconductor light source, that emits light when activated is used.
Analysts forecast the Global Automotive LED Lighting Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive LED lighting market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the need for exterior lighting and interior lighting.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global automotive LED lighting market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- HELLA
- KOITO MANUFACTURING
- OSRAM
- Magneti Marelli
- Valeo
- Varroc Group
Market driver
- Growing popularity of ambient lighting in automotive market
Market challenge
- Increased distraction caused due to shift in interior coloured lights
Market trend
- Growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?