Atex Company Main Product is SportsTex Tape and Kinesiology Tape in Korea

SportsTex Tape:

The SportsTex Tape is a very thin, porous, stretchy cotton fabric that bonds to the skin to treat, prevent, and protect the body before, during, and after various injuries. Since 30 years ago, Kinesiology tape was first used by acupuncturists, chiropractors, and orthopedists in Japan. Ever since Olympians and professional athletes made the tape become famous, today it is widely accepted by medical practitioners and athletes worldwide to treat and prevent injuries.

Kinesiology Tape:

It is becoming one of the MUST HAVE essential tools in today’s pain management and preventive practices. Kinesiology taping therapy can activate the neurological and circulatory system. Decompression effect happens when the skin is lifted by the tape causing inflammation and pain to be relieved by the natural process of improving circulation and lymphatic drainage. Compression effect happens when stretching is applied to support faster recovery from swelling cases and to support injured areas. (Amount or intensity of stretching is dependent on injury or treatment goal…)

Kinesiology taping techniques:

• Bruising, swelling and sprains

• Arthritis symptoms

• Carpal tunnel syndrome

• Edema

• Plantar fasciitis

• Muscle re-education

• Improve circulation

• Tendonitis

SportsTex Uncut roll:

Size: 5cm x 5m (2” x 16.4’)

Composition: 97% Premium Cotton, 3% Polyurethane

Colors: Beige, Blue, Pink, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Orange, Purple, White

Uncut rolls in our paper box dispenser. Save money by making your own cuts instead of buying the precut rolls which may render waste of tape. Available in many solid colors and cool design patterns.

All SportsTex cotton Kinesiology Tapes are designed to mimic human skin to allow full range of motion to enhance your performance. Latex free, Hypo-allergenic, Water resistant (You can sweat, shower or swim with it), and can last up to 5 days if properly used.

