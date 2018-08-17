Future Electronics Signs Worldwide Franchise Agreement with Inventek

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have extended their relationship with Inventek Systems to a full worldwide franchise agreement.

Inventek Systems is a market leader in Wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity solutions, focused on hardware and software solutions for WiFi, Bluetooth, BLE (SMART), Near Field Communication, GPS and Antennas.

Future Electronics customers will now be able to choose from Inventek’s wide range of standard and custom embedded options, ranging from low cost system-in-a-package (SiP) products to modular based custom solutions.

Inventek’s corporate headquarters are located in Massachusetts, and they manufacture products in the USA, Philippines, China and Taiwan.

For more information and to order from the full range of Inventek products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###